RCC starts construction of the Vesenny underground mine in 2020

16.10.2017 — News

ORENBURG REGION

ORMET, CJSC (a member of the RCC Group) is planning to start construction of an underground mine at the Vesenne-Aralchinskoye copper-pyrite ore deposit in 2020. Open pit mining will be employed at the deposit till 2024.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the Vesenny mine annually produces 800 thousand tons of ore and satisfies 90% of the raw material needs of the ORMET processing plant

The switchover from open pit to underground mining will bring in about 1.3 million tons of ore, accounting for approximately 30% of the total reserves of the Vesenne-Aralchinskoye copper-pyrite ore deposit.

The Vesenny underground mine is planned to be located 90 meters below the open pit bottom. Its annual production is estimated at 200 thousand tons of ore.