SVEL Group demonstrated its latest cell in Moscow

15.12.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The SVEL Group took part in the 20th International Exhibition – Electrical Networks of Russia. The exhibition was held on December 5-8, 2017 in Moscow.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Group’s Press Service, the SVEL display showcased full-scale samples of different types of equipment, including the latest cell featuring short maintenance time and improved safety for the personnel. The visitors could also look at dry-type current-limiting reactors characterized by smaller dimensions (by 15%) as compared to similar products from foreign manufacturers and reduced losses (by 17%) as well as at one-of-a-kind dry-type transformers made only by the SVEL Group.

The virtual tour around the SVEL factory gave a clear idea about the level of SVEL’s technology, capabilities and industrial culture.