Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / SVEL Group demonstrated its latest cell in Moscow
Select: Русский язык English language
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

SVEL Group demonstrated its latest cell in Moscow

SVEL Group demonstrated its latest cell in Moscow

15.12.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

The SVEL Group took part in the 20th International Exhibition – Electrical Networks of Russia. The exhibition was held on December 5-8, 2017 in Moscow.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Group’s Press Service, the SVEL display showcased full-scale samples of different types of equipment, including the latest cell featuring short maintenance time and improved safety for the personnel. The visitors could also look at dry-type current-limiting reactors characterized by smaller dimensions (by 15%) as compared to similar products from foreign manufacturers and reduced losses (by 17%) as well as at one-of-a-kind dry-type transformers made only by the SVEL Group.

The virtual tour around the SVEL factory gave a clear idea about the level of SVEL’s technology, capabilities and industrial culture.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion