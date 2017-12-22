EXPO is worthy of the country setting the pace of the mankind’s future 22.12.2017 — News

Probably, in the times of the USSR, when Sverdlovsk used to be a factory city closed for foreigners, even speaking about the possibility of its hosting an international exhibition or forum would have seemed something of a fiction. Today this is a reality. Ekaterinburg, one of the key metropolitan cities of Russia, submits its bid for EXPO 2025 for the second time. And the ambitions of this city with a million-plus population to win the struggle over the right to hold the Worldwide (Universal) Exposition have become significantly higher. This expert opinion is also shared by Dmitry Bugrov, First Vice-Rector of the Ekaterinburg-based Ural Federal University, who has been interviewed by Vadim Dynin, the Director of RusBusinessNews. - Dmitry Vitalievich, Ekaterinburg is making its second attempt to invite EXPO to its territory. Just several days ago Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said that Russia’s bid is discussed even at the meetings of President Vladimir Putin and heads of foreign countries. Obviously, the vote to determine the venue for EXPO 2025 takes place in a year. What is your vision in such a long run? - I think that the second run-up of Ekaterinburg to become the city hosting EXPO 2025 is a positive process. I absolutely agree with the experts who note that the second bid is better in quality than the first one. It is more mature and it seems to me better fitting into the realities of the developing world. The theme "Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations" is very, I would say, Russian-natured, some spiritual, kind of moral impulse underlies it. We want a better life, and we want it for the next generations which we see in the short rather than in the long run. We want a better life for ourselves, i.e. current inhabitants of the Earth, also. In other words, we want to ensure the continuity of the development, of living under peaceful skies. On the one hand, this is conservation of all the positive that has already been achieved in the world, and together with that we need to change it, because the world is changing, the challenges are changing, as well as the attitude towards the world. I am a university person, a person involved into the agenda of development in general – this agenda is in sync with me. On the other hand, it seems to me that Russia’s choice of the city is a success. Look at the bid of France, for instance. For Paris a World Exposition, including a universal one, would not be for the first time. Paris is a global city that has proven everything long time ago. Personally for me, competition between the cities or macroregions that, let me put it that way, are not number one, but second, third, fifth ones are more after my heart. It is more to my liking when big events take place not in absolutely cosmopolitan centers that may even take no notice of them. For them such events are just a link in a chain, in a succession of constantly interchanging events. In this respect, it seems to me, for France it would be more regardful and worthwhile to make bid on behalf of Lyon, for instance, or may be Bordeaux. Japan made a more interesting move. Osaka is a city number two in Japan, indeed, which already hosted EXPO in 1970. Basically Japan is a hi-tech country, though in a state of social and economic stagnation since mid-1980s. What can it offer to the world that wasn’t expected of it 30 years ago? If truth be told, nothing, I think. It happened so that due to my occupation I visited Paris on several occasions. I have also been to Osaka and recently in Baku. I’d like to say that the capital of Azerbaijan is a city evolving in quantum leaps. The city is as if intercepting the Europeanness baton from Istanbul, in, so to speak, lesser Asia. Still it seems to me that the World (Universal) Exposition is worthy of the country that is constantly and actively participating in setting the pace of the mankind’s future. Yes, Ekaterinburg is not a capital city, like Moscow or Saint Petersburg. But this is a city that demonstrates how deep the transformation in Russia is, which is not afraid to show its third, fourth, or fifth city rather than its capital "window displays". Ekaterinburg has a very successful location – on the border of contexts. One can speak of it in respect of the border between the parts of the world, i.e., Europe and Asia, or we can talk about it in terms of geography, or economy. Indeed, we are situated at the cross-roads of very important trade routes, i.e., Trans-Sib – West-East, and Turk-Sib – North-South. It is this logistic intersection that Ekaterinburg is located at. There are, for example, forecasts, absolutely scientific, absolutely non-fiction ones, that sooner or later the Arctic Ocean ice will start melting and it will be getting less Arctic. And there will emerge a Northern sea route. It will be less and less ice-covered, the navigation will be simpler and simpler. And thus, in no time, Russia may get a unique chance to become quite interesting, due to its Northern seashore, for cargo transit from Southeast Asia, theoretically speaking, to the Northern-Atlantic area to the Europe, and may be further to the Northern America. If this does happen, Ekaterinburg can play a part of a land-based transportation hub. In this respect it is important to present this part of Russia, and Eurasia, which has not been that much exposed to the mankind in terms of holding any mega events. We do realize that Russia is strong, including, and even first of all, with its strong regions. The Sverdlovsk Region is one of them. In 2010 I closely familiarized myself with EXPO in Shanghai, which was mind-bogglingly organized, like the Chinese organizers are capable of. On the one hand, the Chinese managed to show an interesting global agenda of improving the urban life quality, and they also managed to expose the dynamic role China plays in the world. The China pavilion was one of the most interesting – the exhibition is over long ago, while the pavilion continues its enlightening activity. Shanghai before the exhibition and after it is a Shanghai that has turned into something new. - When talking about a new life quality, we are touching on the topic of future generations. In 8 years we will possess other technologies and competencies. Can the exhibition held in Ekaterinburg become a demonstration of a powerful, technological first of all, breakthrough of Russia? - Of course. What are Russia’s aspirations? It is striving toward the future, in many ways defining the world’s future. We have to guess this shape of the future. Can’t we guess it in general? Not in detail, no. But in general, it is information technology, communications globalization. It is possible that the space issue is revived, because the space pulls the technology up, it serves as a boost for technology. I think this is also a new power industry, since Russia must remain a competitive player in the energy market, no matter what technologies await in the future – be it decrease in the hydrocarbons market share or its retention. And, of course, it is machine-building and tool engineering industries. Our country is traditionally strong in this. Our military industrial sector shows that we hold a position of a leading manufacturer of competitive products. That being said, in the coming years our country has to learn how to create some new mass product for people. Who else could suppose 30 years ago that South Korea with its Samsung, Hyundai and other manufacturers would play such a part on the planet? We should show that Russian genius, the bedrock of Russia, is capable of producing both traditional units, meaning tanks and spaceships, and something brand-new as well. We must keep the world in a state when it is prepared and capable of seeing some further innovations, new ideas emerging from the Russians. We are well aware of the fact that the most important is the final product rather than the raw materials. And the main thing for us is to struggle for our meaningfulness, for defining the world. Russia – what is it? Russian way – how is it? The Russians – who are they? - We are talking about almost a continent named Russia. Do I get you right with the example of Shanghai that Russia, acting as a host of EXPO, will build the biggest pavilion where the Russian citizens and foreign visitors will be able to see the Russia of the future? - If our country sets out to reach a breakthrough, there’s no more convenient and better place to present such a breakthrough, organize visual implementation of this breakthrough, than Ekaterinburg. The residents of Ekaterinburg in their daily lives do not often give a thought to the many aspects of the city, or the Sverdlovsk Region, or the Urals region as a whole, that are pf onterest to our foreign guests. I can tell you that I was surprised when I learnt that the Sverdlovsk Region beats other Russian regions in terms of mobile internet growth rate. We are overlooking the fact that Russia’s level of the Internet coverage and online services in general is not just adequate, but it is super-adequate according to international standards. You put it correctly, Russia is a continent. We have the Cyrillic alphabet rather than the Latin one. We cannot, like the Dutch, for example, use applications in English, because we’ve got a continent and what they’ve got is a small peninsula. Therefore, our software content developers are not just blind copyists. Telegram is not a copy of WhatsApp, VKontakte is not a copy of Facebook. They are filled in with new meanings, probably that’s why they are so positively perceived by the Russian people. And this is not just some patriotic formal encouragements alleging to support domestic manufacturers. It’s just that domestic products are more convenient. Ekaterinburg is one of the Russian IT development centers, together with Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Kazan. But we must learn to present ourselves, to show ourselves as a region capable of manufacturing high-quality products in every way, both material and intangible ones. I associate Ekaterinburg’s future with the IT industry even more than with the machine building and tool engineering. Although robotic engineering is a great ground too, in our city it could scor a big win. Biopharmaceutics and chemical pharmaceutics are of immediate interest. This is all taking place – in our city. - Returning to the issue of youth. Dmitry Vitalievich, as one of the heads of the university in the world TOP 200, you are close to the youth. Taking advantage of the endless possibilities offered by the Internet today, how global and how European is their way of thinking? - Global network availability causes the notion of provinciality to get blurred. One can be in a third city of the country, in a 23d one, or be beyond the urban boundaries altogether, in the countryside, but still be part of a global trend or a global agenda. Therewith I am quite sure that one must not stay alone in his or her apartment one-on-one with a laptop. Offline environment is really important in this respect. In Ekaterinburg it is developing slower than I would like it to. Public areas availability is an up-to-date trend: parks, landscaped areas, conditional coworking spaces, I mean spaces for socializing. We should do this. - Will UrFU’s upward motion in world university ratings be accelerated in case EXPO is obtained? - It sure will. Some people believe that EXPO will entail second subway line launch in Ekaterinburg. Of course, this is very important, and the city needs it like the air. But to expect this from the World Expo is shallow. We must do everything that depends on us, if the planet gives us the right to hold EXPO and for half a year be the center of attention of the country and even of the world, to achieve that breakthrough you are talking about. It seems to me, Ekaterinburg is going to be very attractive for investments. We need to create an environment that would allow us to suck in, like a whirlpool or a vacuum cleaner, talents, interesting irrepressible people. Someone may say: Aren’t Moscow and Saint Petersburg serving such accumulators? I’ll say: Yes, they are, but they are too big. And after all, the more we have such growth and opportunities epicenters, the better. Yeltsin Ural Federal University should be perceived as a kind of heritage. Ekaterinburg should be perceived in a larger sense as a university city. Today Russia has such university cities as Tomsk, Novosibirsk, and even Belgorod. But Ekaterinburg, with all the magnitude and significance of our university and others, like, for instance, the conservatoire, the Mining University, has been more perceived like an industrial city only, or a banking one already, or a leisure one. I am sure that holding of the exhibition here will raise the value of the Federal University. Since it is, among others, one of the instruments of the future, which we are talking about. In cities with a good environment, with a breakthrough into the future, of course there must be a good university. It’s awesome, UrFU needs a city worthy of the university, while the city needs a university worthy of Ekaterinburg. And all this taken together makes a positive, let me put it that way, Petri dish of activities, in which we can culture new quality of Ekaterinburg that will always be a leading city of the grand Russia.

