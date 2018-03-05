|
Ural Airlines is launching a new route to Beijing
05.03.2018 — News
VLADIVOSTOK
Ural Airlines is launching a new international route: Vladivostok - Beijing - Vladivostok.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, flights will start from March 28, 2018 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. One-way fares start at 6,200 rubles; roundtrip fares start at 12,000 rubles (including taxes and fees).
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2017, the airline provided services to more than 8 million passengers. The airline’s fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.
