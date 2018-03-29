RCC took out a syndicated loan of $250 million

29.03.2018 — News

The Aktyubinsk Copper Company (ACC LCC), a member of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) Group, completed the transaction for taking out a pre-export syndicated amortizing loan for an amount of 250 million dollars. The term of the loan is 5 years; it is needed to refinance ACC’s existing debt and to cover its corporate expenses. The loan is secured by the borrower’s rights to export proceeds and by the first-demand guarantees granted by RCC’s subsidiaries.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the transaction participants ALFA-BANK, ING Bank, Natixis Bank, RCB Bank Ltd, Société Générale, Rosbank, Sberbank, UniCredit Bank and VTB Bank (Europe) SE acted as mandated lead arrangers; Banca Intesa and Raiffeisen Bank JSC acted as arrangers.

Natixis Bank became a facility and security agent. Rosbank and Sberbank acted as Transaction Passport Banks; ING Bank provided a fixed interest rate.