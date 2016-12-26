Boeing and VSMPO are expanding their joint production in the Titanium Valley

26.12.2016 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA have confirmed their plans for expanding production operations at Ural Boeing Manufacturing (UBM). The formal statement was made by the parties in Moscow on December 21, 2016, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the titanium corporation.

The new production facility is being created on a parity basis. It will start operating in the Titanium Valley special economic zone (Sverdlovsk Region) in the first quarter of 2018 and will focus on processing of die forgings for Boeing commercial aircraft, including the Boeing 787 family as well as new models: 737 MAX and 777X. It will result in lower costs of component manufacturing.

The first contract was signed by the parties in 1997, and the UBM facility was launched in 2009. At present, the subdivision of Boeing Commercial Airplanes receives 35% of the titanium supplied by VSMPO.