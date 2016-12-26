Site map   |
RCC is launching the Karabash development strategy worth of 3 billion rubles
RCC is launching the Karabash development strategy worth of 3 billion rubles

26.12.2016 — News


CHELYABINSK REGION

The Russian Copper Company (RCC) has prepared a plan for strategic development of Karabash, the area of operation of one of its major assets – Karabashmed. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, RCC, together with the Chelyabinsk regional government, is going to invest more than 3 billion rubles by 2021.

The plan includes construction of public amenities, residential and commercial buildings. The Metallurg sports complex financed by RCC is scheduled for commissioning in May 2017; its total area is about 1,500 square meters. The investment amount is approximately 45 million rubles.

The regional authorities expect that the mono-town will be awarded a status of priority social and economic development area. The special tax treatment programs will attract businesses and will help to create new jobs.

