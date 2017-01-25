VSMPO-AVISMA is investing 10 billion rubles in its growth

25.01.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The investment program of the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation is worth nearly 10 billion rubles in 2017.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service, the major portion of investment will be channeled to the sheet-rolling complex to equip it with plate straightening machines and annealing furnaces. Heavy investment will be made in a smelting unit. The project includes purchasing of equipment for the die-forging machining facility as well as upgrading of other production facilities.

The actual investment made by VSMPO-Avisma in 2016 has not been announced yet; the target investment was estimated at 8-10 billion rubles. In 2015, the investment amount was estimated at 6.7 billion rubles.