Ural Airlines have won the Skyway Service Award
Ural Airlines have won the Skyway Service Award

13.02.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines have become the winner of the Skyway Service Award 2016. The airline won in the nomination "The Best Airline", in the category "Domestic Charter Flights".

The Skyway Service Award is an annual industry-specific award established with the assistance of the Federal Air Transport Agency and granted both to Russian and foreign airlines. Winners are selected by online voting of passengers, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service.

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 38 Airbus airliners.

