VSMPO-AVISMA’s construction projects amounted to 6.8 billion rubles

28.02.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In 2016 VSMPO-AVISMA completed and commissioned construction projects worth 6.8 billion rubles, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the corporation.

During the year, 772 million rubles were disbursed in the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone (Sverdlovsk Region) where VSMPO-Avisma is expanding its joint production with Boeing.

43 overhead traveling cranes, 59 furnaces and 69 machine tools were put into operation in Verkhnyaya Salda. The ring-rolling mill in shop 22 is ready for start-up and commissioning operations; the investment totals about 2 billion rubles. The compressor station started operating at site A (the construction cost, not including the equipment, is 94 million rubles).

In December, full-scale operations started in the department for manufacturing forgings from heat-resistant and titanium alloys at the Samara-based joint venture with Arkonik SMZ, JSC. 75 million rubles have been channeled into the production facility out of the invested amount of 223 million rubles.

In 2015, the capital investment reached 4.3 billion rubles, while in 2014 it totaled 1.9 billion rubles.