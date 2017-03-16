|
Ural Airlines are launching a new flight to Georgia
16.03.2017 — News
ST PETERSBURG
On May 3, 2017 Ural Airlines are launching a new route to Kutaisi, one of the largest cities of Georgia. Flights are scheduled for Wednesdays, from St Petersburg.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, at the moment Ural Airlines are operating direct scheduled flights to Kutaisi from Moscow and to Tbilisi from Ekaterinburg. The airline also flies to Batumi from Moscow, St Petersburg and Ekaterinburg.
Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 38 Airbus airliners.
