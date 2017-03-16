VSMPO-AVISMA doubled its net profit

VSMPO-AVISMA left 2016 with a net profit increased 1.8 times - from 14.8 to 26.6 billion rubles. The revenue totaled 76.2 billion rubles (+4.9%), as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service.

The corporation owes its net profit growth to a stronger dollar resulting in a 19% increase in the export proceeds in the ruble equivalent and to lower losses reassessed and denominated in foreign currency. The same factors explain the EBITDA improvement by 1.7 times or by 14.9 billion rubles.

The corporation allocated 7.7 billion rubles to budgets of different levels and channeled more than 1.5 billion rubles to its social programs.