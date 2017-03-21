|
Ural Airlines’ profit reached over 2.6 billion rubles
21.03.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Ural Airlines left 2016, demonstrating remarkable improvement of the key performance indicators.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the revenue increased by 31%. With the improved efficiency of its flights and reduced costs the airline hit its 10-year profit high of 2.69 billion rubles, a 9.4-fold increase as compared with 2015.
The traffic volume in revenue passenger kilometers increased by 19%, the revenue per available seat rose by 3.5%. The airline’s portion in the total air traffic in Russia went up by 1.5%.
In 2016, Ural Airlines reduced their foreign loan portfolio by 2 billiob rubles. The Board of Directors recommended the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay out a portion of the net profit (less than 50%) as dividends.
