WWF scored high RCC’s environmental responsibility

27.03.2017 — News

MOSCOW

The Russian Copper Company (RCC) demonstrated good results in the audit conducted by the World Wildlife Fund among Russian companies operating in the mining sector in 2016.

It ranked sixth among 33 companies as measured by the lowest environmental impact and 14th – in terms of its environmental responsibility, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service.

Over the past 5 years the RCC Group has channeled about 8 billion rubles into environmental programs in the areas of its operation. As a result, the RCC subsidiaries reduced their air emissions and discharges into water bodies almost by 50% and 30% respectively.

The audit was conducted among flagships of the mining sector. Calculations were carried out by the National Rating Agency. The methods were introduced by WWF-Russia, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Global Environment Fund (GEF), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, and supported by non-governmental organizations.