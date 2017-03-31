Ural Airlines won two Wings of Russia awards

31.03.2017 — News

MOSCOW

The Wings of Russia-2016 national award was won by Ural Airlines. The airline became the winner in the nomination "Domestic Passenger Carrier, Group I (more than 3 million passengers)" and received a special prize from the organizers in the category "Business Project in Civil Aviation of Russia".

The airline also became an award winner in the nominations "E-Commerce Leadership" and "International Scheduled Passenger Carrier".

Sergey Skuratov, General Director of Ural Airlines, was honored by the award experts for his contribution to development of the Russian air transport, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service.

163 Russian and 17 foreign carriers as well as 32 airports competed for Wings of Russia awards. The national airline award was launched by the Russian Air Transport Operators Association and Ait Transport Review Magazine in 1997.