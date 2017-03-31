Aircraft manufacturers need more titanium from VSMPO-AVISMA

31.03.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-AVISMA expects an increase in demand for titanium in 2017. The growing volume of orders for flat-rolled products (plates, sheets) and die forgings will be taken care of by the VSMPO-AVISMA and Arconic Samara joint venture, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service.

The work load relating to bars, rods and billets will remain stable. Welded tubes and pipes manufactured by the Uniti joint venture may encounter tight demand due to the challenging situation in the respective market segment.

The aircraft market offers promising prospects, especially for Boeing and Airbus manufacturers. A great deal of titanium is needed for new models: Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus 320 NEO and Airbus 350 long-range jet airliners.

VSMPO-AVISMA supplies semi-finished products and die forgings for regional aircraft – Chinese АRJ-21 and COMAC 919 airliners. The list of customers is growing: E-2 from Embraer and Bombardier C-Series.

Orders for Ural titanium from Russian manufacturers of Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft are going to increase. The MC-21 jet airliner is approaching its final assembly stage.