RCC Group’s net profit reached nearly 16 billion rubles

13.04.2017 — News

MOSCOW

The consolidated net profit of the RCC Group member companies reached 15.9 billion rubles in 2016.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the Russian Copper Company, the leading producer is the Mikheevsky Mining and Processing Plant, JSC, located in the Chelyabinsk Region. Its net profit totaled 3.874 billion rubles.

The second place was taken by the flagship of the Kazakh division – Aktyubinsk Copper Company, LLC demonstrating a net profit of 3.34 billion rubles. Karabashmed, CJSC and Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant, CJSC reported the net profit totaling 2.522 billion and 1.34 billion rubles, respectively. The Alexandrinsk Mining Company, JSC earned 619.9 million rubles.

The list ends with the Novgorod Metallurgical Plant, CJSC (Veliky Novgorod) reporting the net profit of 147.73 million rubles.

Last year the RCC Group increased its output of processed mineral raw materials. As a result, it increased the capacity utilization for downstream products and started steadily meeting its production targets.