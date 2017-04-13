Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / VSMPO-AVISMA brought together the world’s leading titanium producers
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

VSMPO-AVISMA brought together the world’s leading titanium producers

VSMPO-AVISMA brought together the world’s leading titanium producers

13.04.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-AVISMA became a co-organizer of the 15th International Conference "Ti-2017 in CIS", which took place in April, both in Ekaterinburg and Verkhnyaya Salda.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the corporation, the growth prospects for the titanium industry were discussed with companies from Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Belgium, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Italy, Germany, and other countries. The corporation shared its research results in manufacturing of titanium plates and in properties of titanium alloys.

Airbus, VSMPO-AVISMA, and the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone continued negotating their joint project. The leading aircraft manufacturer spoke about its plans in Russia.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion