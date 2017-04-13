VSMPO-AVISMA brought together the world’s leading titanium producers

13.04.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-AVISMA became a co-organizer of the 15th International Conference "Ti-2017 in CIS", which took place in April, both in Ekaterinburg and Verkhnyaya Salda.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the corporation, the growth prospects for the titanium industry were discussed with companies from Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Belgium, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Italy, Germany, and other countries. The corporation shared its research results in manufacturing of titanium plates and in properties of titanium alloys.

Airbus, VSMPO-AVISMA, and the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone continued negotating their joint project. The leading aircraft manufacturer spoke about its plans in Russia.