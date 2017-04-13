|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-AVISMA brought together the world’s leading titanium producers
|
|
VSMPO-AVISMA brought together the world’s leading titanium producers
13.04.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
VSMPO-AVISMA became a co-organizer of the 15th International Conference "Ti-2017 in CIS", which took place in April, both in Ekaterinburg and Verkhnyaya Salda.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the corporation, the growth prospects for the titanium industry were discussed with companies from Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Belgium, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Italy, Germany, and other countries. The corporation shared its research results in manufacturing of titanium plates and in properties of titanium alloys.
Airbus, VSMPO-AVISMA, and the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone continued negotating their joint project. The leading aircraft manufacturer spoke about its plans in Russia.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion