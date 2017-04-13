RCC’s investments in Kazakhstan reached nearly 1 billion dollars

13.04.2017 — News

KAZAKHSTAN

Since 2004, when the Group came to the republic, the investment made by the RCC Group in the Kazakh division is about to reach 1 billion dollars.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the Russian Copper Company, new projects were introduced to Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

A mine with an estimated annual output of 500 thousand tons of copper and zinc ore is being built at the Vesenne-Aralchinsk deposit. The plans include development of the Kundyzdy and Limannoye deposits with the total output of 4 million tons of ore. Up to 1,500 people will receive jobs.

The Aktyubinsk Copper Company, LLP has started using advanced equipment from the world’s largest manufacturers. In 2015 it purchased additional equipment for concentration of copper and zinc ores. As a result, the output of extracted copper increased to 90%; the output of zinc increased to 80%.

The RCC Group’s strategy for the Aktyubinsk Region provides for employment of advanced technology of ore concentration, improvement of the product quality and environmental safety of production processes.