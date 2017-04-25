Ural Airlines’ passenger traffic has grown by almost one-third

In the period January – March 2017, Ural Airlines carried more than 1.3 million passengers, demonstrating a 28% increase as compared to the same period of 2016.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the number of flights increased by 18% to 10,256, including 3,876 flights to destinations outside Russia.

In March 2017, the airline provided services to 467,188 passengers (+22%). Its airliners performed 3,622 flights (+16%).

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 41 Airbus airliners.