The Russians are among TOP 3 guests of Jumeirah hotels

27.04.2017 — News

DUBAI

Visas cancellation for Russian people intending to visit UAE starting from February 2017 is regarded as a positive change by Dubai’s hoteliers. According to the forecasts sounded within the Arabian Travel Market event, the tourists flow from Russia is expected to increase by 15-20% compared to the previous year.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by Margaret Paul, General Manager of Burj Al Arab (Jumeira Group), the world’s most famous hotel offers accommodation mostly to visitors from China, Russia, and Gulf countries.

According to Richard Alexander, General Manager of Jumeirah Al Naseem, the tourists from Russia rank third most numerous guests at the newest Dubai-based hotel of the group after the British visitors and representatives from the Arab countries. The load of this premium hotel amounted to 89% in the first month of its operation (December 2016). In April the occupancy rate of its 430 rooms will reach 74%.