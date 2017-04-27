|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / The Russians are among TOP 3 guests of Jumeirah hotels
|
|
The Russians are among TOP 3 guests of Jumeirah hotels
27.04.2017 — News
DUBAI
Visas cancellation for Russian people intending to visit UAE starting from February 2017 is regarded as a positive change by Dubai’s hoteliers. According to the forecasts sounded within the Arabian Travel Market event, the tourists flow from Russia is expected to increase by 15-20% compared to the previous year.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by Margaret Paul, General Manager of Burj Al Arab (Jumeira Group), the world’s most famous hotel offers accommodation mostly to visitors from China, Russia, and Gulf countries.
According to Richard Alexander, General Manager of Jumeirah Al Naseem, the tourists from Russia rank third most numerous guests at the newest Dubai-based hotel of the group after the British visitors and representatives from the Arab countries. The load of this premium hotel amounted to 89% in the first month of its operation (December 2016). In April the occupancy rate of its 430 rooms will reach 74%.
Jumeirah‘s top managers noted in the interview given to RusBusinessNews that there is a major share of last-minute decisions in the luxury hotels sector which implies non-existence of a visa barrier. The Russians are attracted to Dubai’s five-star hotels due to the wide choice of seafood delicacies, well-equipped beaches, and premium personal service.One of the innovations at Burj Al Arab is its Terrace opened a year ago. It is a pioneering leisure facility, combining unusual sea surroundings, an inventive engineering design, and a guest-friendly layout.
The area of 10 thousand square meters accommodates a restaurant and a bar, two swimming pools with sun loungers and a sandy beach with premium-class air-conditioned cabanas.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion