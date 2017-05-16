|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines carried almost 2 million passengers
|
|
Ural Airlines carried almost 2 million passengers
16.05.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
In the period from January to April 2017 Ural Airlines carried 1,871,401 passengers – a 28% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, over the four-month period the airline’s planes made 14,219 flights (+17%), including 8,678 – in Russia, 5,541 – to other countries.
In April, Ural Airlines provided services to 537,049 passengers (+26%) and performed 3,963 flights (+16,4%).
Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. At present, the carrier’s fleet consists of 42 Airbus airliners.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion