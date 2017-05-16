Site map   |
Ural Airlines carried almost 2 million passengers

16.05.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

16.05.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

In the period from January to April 2017 Ural Airlines carried 1,871,401 passengers – a 28% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, over the four-month period the airline’s planes made 14,219 flights (+17%), including 8,678 – in Russia, 5,541 – to other countries.

In April, Ural Airlines provided services to 537,049 passengers (+26%) and performed 3,963 flights (+16,4%).

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. At present, the carrier’s fleet consists of 42 Airbus airliners. 

