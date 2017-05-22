The net profit of the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation exceeded 5 billion rubles

22.05.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In the period January-March 2017 the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation earned the net profit totaling 5.07 billion rubles, having demonstrated a 34% decrease as compared to the same period in the previous year.

The revenue totaled 17.9 billion rubles (-3%), as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service.

VSMPO-AVISMA’s receivables went up to 20.1 billion rubles, whereas its payables went down to 6.46 billion rubles.

As the report states: "The overdue payables resulted from the delay due to verification of the banking details required for payment of the issued invoices or due to the unavilability of the complete set of the documents required for making the payment."