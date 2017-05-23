Finnish energy specialists show interest in the Russian SVEL Group

23.05.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Finnish energy specialists visited one of the SVEL Group’s plants in Ekaterinburg to establish trade and economic relations. Their visit took place on May 18 within the framework of the trip to the Middle Urals region of more than 20 Finnish industrialists headed by Mikko Hautala, Finland’s embassador in the Russian Federation.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the SVEL Group’s Press Service, the foreign guests were demonstrated the manufacture of SVEL – Power Transformer’s oil transformers. Some modern solutions applied in the Russian energy industry were also presented.

Strong business ties have been established between the Sverdlovsk region and Finland in the area of chemical industry, mechanical engineering, furniture manufacturing, and metalworking production.

"In the long run we are connected by common interests in the areas of forest utilization, energy industry, telecommunications, a number of knowledge-intensive industries, transport and transport logistics," noted Andrey Sobolev, the Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations in the Middle Urals.