|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines are expanding their flight geography from Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow
|
|
Ural Airlines are expanding their flight geography from Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow
24.05.2017 — News
MOSCOW
On July 7, Ural Airlines are launching a new scheduled flight from Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow to Rome.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the airline offers special fares for the new route. Ticket prices will start at 180 euros one way; the round-trip ticket will cost 320 euros. Business Class passengers will be able to buy round-trip tickets for 565 euros (all fees including).
Ural Airlines are actively expanding their route network for flights from Zhukovsky Airport, including flights to Tel Aviv, Dushanbe, Bishkek, Osh, and Khujand. Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. At present, the carrier’s fleet consists of 42 Airbus airliners.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion