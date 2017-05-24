Ural Airlines are expanding their flight geography from Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow

24.05.2017 — News

MOSCOW

On July 7, Ural Airlines are launching a new scheduled flight from Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow to Rome.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the airline offers special fares for the new route. Ticket prices will start at 180 euros one way; the round-trip ticket will cost 320 euros. Business Class passengers will be able to buy round-trip tickets for 565 euros (all fees including).

Ural Airlines are actively expanding their route network for flights from Zhukovsky Airport, including flights to Tel Aviv, Dushanbe, Bishkek, Osh, and Khujand. Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. At present, the carrier’s fleet consists of 42 Airbus airliners.