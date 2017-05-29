The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation will pay out nearly 15 billion rubles in dividends to its shareholders

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Based on the results of 2016, the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation PJSC will pay out 14.988 billion rubles in dividends to its shareholders. The common stockholders will receive cash dividends of 1,300 rubles per share. The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be 106.531 million rubles, while the members of the Audit Committee will receive 2.31 million rubles.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO-AVISMA’s Press Service, the above amounts will be paid out of the undistributed net earnings for 2016. The respective decision was adopted by the VSMPO-AVISMA Board of Directors on May 23.

General Director Mikhail Voevodin reported the shareholders about the performance of the corporation in 2016. The net profit increased 1.8 times - from 14.8 to 26.6 billion rubles. The revenue totaled 76.2 billion rubles (+4.9%). According to Voevodin, the better results are explained by the increased output of high-added value products and by the soaring dollar rate.

Based on the results of 2015, VSMPO-AVISMA paid out dividends amounting to 5.3 bllion rubles, i.e. the common stockholders received 458.22 rubles per share.