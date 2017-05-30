The SVEL Group brought up the subject of business development in Ekaterinburg

|
30.05.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
On May 22, a roundtable discussion devoted to the entrepreneurship development took place in Ekaterinburg. The event was organized by the partner of Development Corporation of Sverdlovsk Region with the support of Ernst & Young, one of the world biggest audit and consulting companies, and the Consulate General of the USA in Ekaterinburg.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the SVEL Group’s Press Service, the SVEL Group, one of the biggest electrical equipment manufacturer in Russia, was represented by Anton Tugolukov, the Deputy Director General, at the event. Jointly with their colleagues from Neutron Interactive, Yuz IT, LLC, and other international companies, they discussed such issues as how to motivate employees to implement innovation, the entrepreneurship development, business management and marketing.
"In SVEL we are sure that entrepreneurship is the engine for progress. We owe virtually everything to businessmen and those who work in one team with them – from the morning coffee to light and heating in cozy furnished apartments. This philosophy is congenial for us, i.e., the SVEL Group. We aspire to become a considerable link in the chain of social energy infrastructure promoting a better living for the population of Russia and the whole Earth," – Anton Tugolukov noted.
