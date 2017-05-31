RCC is planning to increase Karabashmed’s output by 50%

31.05.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The annual production capacity of Karabashmed, CJSC (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) will increase to 150 thousand tons of blister copper - a 50% increase as compared to the level of 2014.

At the moment, Karabashmed is upgrading its production facilities by installing a new fully-automated copper casting line and 3 new 150-ton converters. The converters will have the latest gas-treatment system for efficient recycling and recovery of converter gases.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the smelter has been equipped with a new industrial wastewater treatment plant. It also re-equipped and upgraded its sulfuric acid shop to increase the sour gas processing capacity. The further plans include renovation of the power shop and oxygen plant.

RCC is going to invest about 4 billion rubles in implementation of the intended measures. The funds will be allocated under the long-term program for upgrading of the Karabash smelter.

Karabashmed CJSC was taken over by the Russian Copper Company more than 10 years ago. From 2004 through 2016, RCC invested nearly 13 billion rubles in its upgrading and environmental safety.