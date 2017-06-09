KMEZ will increase its production of copper cathode to 140 thousand tons

09.06.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant, CJSC (a part of Russian Copper Company Holding) has prepared a site for construction of two additional series of hydroelectric baths. After its modernisation, the annual production capacity of the plant’s copper electrolysis facility will be increased from 120 thousand to 140 thousand tons of copper cathode. Project total value will be over 380 million rubles.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC’s press service, extra hydroelectric baths will require increase of the transformer plant power. Therefore, thyristor converter-based transformers will be replaced with more powerful ones. The new equipment has already been supplied to the plant. Pre-installation works are under way.

It is also planned to modernise KMEZ’s copper wire rod facility. More than 280 million rubles will be invested in the project.