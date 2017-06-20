Ural Airlines’ passenger traffic has grown by 29%

20.06.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In the period from January to May 2017 Ural Airlines carried 2,545,854 passengers. It demonstrates a 29% increase as compared to the same period of 2016. The carrier’s airplanes performed 18,966 flights (+17%) including 7,578 flights to destinations outside Russia.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Ural Airlines’ Press Service, in May the airline company performed 4,742 flights (+16%) and carried 674,453 passengers (+33%).

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. Its aircraft fleet consists of 42 European Airbus airplanes.