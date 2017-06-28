VSMPO-AVISMA will participate in the International Maritime Defense Show

28.06.2017 — News

SAINT-PETERSBURG

PSC VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation will participate in the 8th International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2017) that will be held from June 28 to July 2 in Saint-Petersburg. The organizing committee arranging the event is headed by Dmitry Rogozin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The Press Service of the Corporation has informed RusBusinessNews that the company will exhibit titanium tubes, bars, sheets, billets, and moulds at the 30 sq. m booth.

Altogether, the IMDS-2017 will bring together representatives of more than 400 companies, 47 of which being foreign ones. The show program includes conferences, workshops, round tables, visits to defense companies, and VIP negotiations.