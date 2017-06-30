Ural Airlines has increased the aircraft fleet with a new Airbus

30.06.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines has received a new Airbus A321 from Taiwan. The airplane is fitted with wingtips of a sharklet type with a height of 2.4 metres. The constructions, made of composite materials, look like shark fins.

They help to improve the plane’s aerodynamic performance, to increase the flying range and to reduce the fuel consumption.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, this is the second airliner with such a wing mechanism in the company’s fleet. It is designed for carrying 215 passengers.

The aircraft fleet renewal program began in Ural Airlines in 2006. Nowadays the company uses 43 Airbus airplanes.