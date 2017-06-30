|
RCC has started to build a new opencast in the Orenburg region
30.06.2017 — News
ORENBURG REGION
ORMET, CJSC (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) has started to build an opencast at the Luchistoe deposit. The location is in the Dombarovsky district of the Orenburg region. Its known reserves of copper-sulphide ore are estimated at 112 thousands tons.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the deposit is planned to be developed in an opencast for a period of two years. Mining operations with production capacity of 55 thousands tons of ore per year will start in the second half of 2017. In a separate development there will be an additional exploration of deep levels to a depth of up to 300 metres.
The basis of the RCC development strategy for the foreseeable future is the expansion of its own mineral resources base. Nowadays the total volume of copper and copper-zink ore resources in ORMET, CJSC exceeds 5.6 million tons.
