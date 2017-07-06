RCC will improve the quality of the concentrate produced by the processing plant in the Chelyabinsk region

06.07.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Aleksandrinsk Mining Company (the member of the RCC Group) in the Nagaybaksky District of the Chelyabinsk region plans to refurbish its main production facilities.

The plant will replace its ceramic vacuum filter with the hydraulic filtering press of the new generation. The equipment produced by TN Minerals, Spain, will reduce the humidity of the zinc and copper concentrates from 12% to 8%.

The Press Service of RCC informed RusBusinessNews that the total cost of the project is 45 million rubles. The equipment installation is scheduled for the end of 2017.