SVEL Group searches for just-graduated specialists

06.07.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The Students’ Summer has just started at the SVEL Group, one of the largest Russian manufacturers of electrical and technical equipment. Before August 2017, about 60 students-engineers from various higher schools of Russia will have done a practical training at the company. The Press Service of the company informed RusBusinessNews that the list includes students from the Tomsk Polytechnic University, the UFU, and the Ural State University of Railway Transport.

"Every year we select those students for practical training who correspond to the personality portrait of a SVEL employee, share our values, have high competencies, and which is the most important, set ambitious goals", Anastasia Khamidulina, SVEL Communication Manager, explained.

Specialists select students during their visits to higher schools. They told the students about the company, deliver lectures on career guidance, and collect applications of those who want to do a practical training. Every student is interviewed by a technical specialist and an HR Service representative of the SVEL Group.