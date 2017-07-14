|
VSMPO-AVISMA showcased high-tech products at INNOPROM
14.07.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
VSMPO-AVISMA took part in the International Industrial Trade INNOPROM-2017 to present its products made of high-strength titanium alloys: rods, sheets, plates, seamless tubes and finished machined parts, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the corporation.
VSMPO-AVISMA’s stand included in the display presented by the Rostec State Corporation showcased a landing gear beam for the Bombardier project, an upper pivot joint of the main landing gear for Boeing-737 and a mini-replica of a heat-exchanger.
The company’s stand caught the interest of many foreign partners. VSMPO-AVISMA managers are going to take part in business forums, numerous meetings and negotiations.
