RCC embarked on development of the Tominskoe copper deposit

14.07.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and Igor Altushkin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russian Copper Company, gave the go-ahead to development of the Tominskoe porphyry copper ore deposit. The estimated reserves of the deposit amount to 600 million tons of ore. The official ceremony took place during the International Industrial Trade INNOPROM-2017 in Ekaterinburg.

The deposit is located in the Chelyabinsk Region and ranks among the 50 largest ore deposits in the world. The project involves construction of a mining and processing plant, which will include Tominsky and Kalinovsky quarries, and a processing plant.

The project will be implemented in two stages. The plans till the end of 2019 include construction of a covered mine provided with underground infrastructure and Phase I of the processing plant. Phase II of the plant construction will be completed by the end of 2021.

The Tominsky Mining and Processing Plant (Tominsky GOK) will process annually 28 million tons of porphyry copper ore and produce up to 500 thousand tons of copper concentrate.

RCC is planning to implement the Smart Copper Standard at the future plant. The standard implies highly efficient, technology intensive and safe production. The innovative technology will make it possible to concentrate porphyry copper ore with copper content as low as 0.4%, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service.

Over its life Tominsky GOK is going to bring around 120 billion rubles in taxes and create 1,200 jobs.