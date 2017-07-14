Ural Airlines increased its ridership by 25%

SVERDLOVSK REGION

During the period of January-June 2017 Ural Airlines carried 3,319,504 passengers, demonstrating a 25% increase in its air travel ridership as compared to the same period in the previous year.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the airline’s aircraft made 24,178 flights (+15%), including 9,628 flights to international destinations.

In June, the airline provided its services to 776,966 passengers (+14) and performed 5,218 flights (+7%).

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. The carrier’s fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.