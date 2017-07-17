SVEL Group equipped the Belgorod substation with reactors

17.07.2017 — News

BELGOROD REGION

The SVEL Group supplied reactor equipment for the Greenhouse substation in the Belgorod Region.

The company acts as the general contractor for the substation that will provide an uninterrupted power flow to the new greenhouse facility.

Installation works are in full swing at the Greenhouse facility. SVEL – RosEnergoTrans supplied six phases of current limiting reactors (RTSTG 10-2500-0.2 UHL1) manufactured at the factories of the Group.

The company has been manufacturing reactor equipment since 2004. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the SVEL Press Service, around 5,000 reactors made by the Group are currently operating at Russian and international power facilities.

The Greenhouse substation located in the neighborhood of Stary Oskol will take care of the needs of the agro-industrial complex that will grow up to 95 tons of cucumbers and tomatoes by using the leading-edge Dutch technology.