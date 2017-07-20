Ural Airlines are launching a new flight route to Tbilisi 20.07.2017 — News

MOSCOW REGION On August 5, Ural Airlines are launching a new route from Zhukovsky International Airport to Tbilisi. Direct flights are scheduled twice a week: on Mondays and Satturdays. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, flights to the capital of Georgia start at 64 euros, including all surcgarges, fees and taxes as well as 10 kg baggage and 5 kg carry-on baggage (the prices are effective during the Summer Without Boundaries promotion event, till July 31, 2017). Back to news