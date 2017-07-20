SVEL Group promotes popularity of the power industry in the Middle Urals

20.07.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The SVEL Group is promoting interest in professions offered by the electric power sector in the Middle Urals. Field trips are organized for school and university students. In June, the SVEL – Power Transformers Factory welcomed children from the Children’s Rehabilitation Center of Nizhnyaya Salda.

The field trip was organized by Titanium Valley LLC, which supports the social institution.

"Such field trips provide an excellent opportunity to show children a multitude of career choices as well as prospects for professional growth after school or college or university," Anna Naumova, a leading personnel manager of Titanium Valley LLC, pointed out.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the SVEL Press Service, for the last years the company has been focusing its attention on training prospective employees for its factories and on promoting power-industry related jobs.