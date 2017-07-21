VSMPO-Avisma Corporation is further expanding its cooperation with Airbus

MOSCOW REGION

VSMPO-Avisma, a Russian titanium corporation, and Airbus, the largest European aircraft manufacturer, have moved into a new stage of their partner relationship. The agreement was reached during the airshow at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the Corporation, Airbus has chosen VSMPO-Avisma as a supplier of new types of products, including machined die-forgings for the A350 XWB Project.

Under the new agreement, VSMPO-Avisma will supply items for structural components of pylons and landing gear mounts of the A350-900 aircraft.

The Corporation is an important supplier for Airbus. It supplies about 50% of all the titanium products to the aircraft manufacturer.