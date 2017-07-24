RCC President is awarded the title of Honored Mine Worker

24.07.2017 — News

MOSCOW REGION

Vsevolod Levin, President of the Russian Copper Company (RCC), has been awarded the title of Honored Mine Worker for his significant contribution to the growth of industry and for his dedicated work over many years. The award letter was signed by Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service.

Vsevolod Levin has been running RCC since it was founded in 2004. During its early years he was in charge of all the investment projects the company implemented in mining and metallurgy.

At present, Vsevolod Levin is supervising another ambitious project – development of the Tominskoe porphyry copper ore deposit in the Sosnovsky District of the Chelyabinsk Region.