Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / Ural Boeing Manufacturing is a new resident of Titanium Valley
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

Ural Boeing Manufacturing is a new resident of Titanium Valley

Ural Boeing Manufacturing is a new resident of Titanium Valley

26.07.2017 — News


MOSCOW REGION

Ural Boeing Manufacturing, a joint venture between Boeing and VSMPO-Avisma, has become the twelfth resident of the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone in the Urals. Yevgeny Kuivashev, the governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, handed the certifying document to the company directors during the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon.

"Such residents as Boeing prove most convincingly that the Urals is attractive both for investment and international cooperation. The government will continue to support investment projects in different sectors, creating a favorable business environment in the region," Yevgeny Kuivashev said.

Ural Boeing Manufacturing will focus on machining of die forgings for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. The investment in the project amounted to 5.5 billion rubles.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion