Ural Boeing Manufacturing is a new resident of Titanium Valley

26.07.2017 — News

MOSCOW REGION

Ural Boeing Manufacturing, a joint venture between Boeing and VSMPO-Avisma, has become the twelfth resident of the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone in the Urals. Yevgeny Kuivashev, the governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, handed the certifying document to the company directors during the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon.

"Such residents as Boeing prove most convincingly that the Urals is attractive both for investment and international cooperation. The government will continue to support investment projects in different sectors, creating a favorable business environment in the region," Yevgeny Kuivashev said.

Ural Boeing Manufacturing will focus on machining of die forgings for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. The investment in the project amounted to 5.5 billion rubles.