|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-AVISMA titanium sales increased by 20%
|
|
VSMPO-AVISMA titanium sales increased by 20%
31.07.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Over 6 months in 2017, VSMPO-AVISMA, a Russian titanium corporation, increased its sales volume from 11.8 to 14.2 thousand tons or by 20.4% compared to the same period last year.
In the meantime, the revenue went down from 36.391 to 36.232 billion rubles (-0.4%), while the net profit dropped from 13.657 to 8.793 billion rubles (-35.6%), as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the coproration.
The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation is one of the major taxpayers in the Sverdlovsk Region. This year the total amount of treasury payments made by the corporation has reached 4.288 billion rubles.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion