VSMPO-AVISMA titanium sales increased by 20%

31.07.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Over 6 months in 2017, VSMPO-AVISMA, a Russian titanium corporation, increased its sales volume from 11.8 to 14.2 thousand tons or by 20.4% compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, the revenue went down from 36.391 to 36.232 billion rubles (-0.4%), while the net profit dropped from 13.657 to 8.793 billion rubles (-35.6%), as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the coproration.

The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation is one of the major taxpayers in the Sverdlovsk Region. This year the total amount of treasury payments made by the corporation has reached 4.288 billion rubles.