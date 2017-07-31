Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / VSMPO-AVISMA titanium sales increased by 20%
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

VSMPO-AVISMA titanium sales increased by 20%

VSMPO-AVISMA titanium sales increased by 20%

31.07.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

Over 6 months in 2017, VSMPO-AVISMA, a Russian titanium corporation, increased its sales volume from 11.8 to 14.2 thousand tons or by 20.4% compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, the revenue went down from 36.391 to 36.232 billion rubles (-0.4%), while the net profit dropped from 13.657 to 8.793 billion rubles (-35.6%), as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the coproration.

The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation is one of the major taxpayers in the Sverdlovsk Region. This year the total amount of treasury payments made by the corporation has reached 4.288 billion rubles.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion