Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / RCC demonstrated its assets at EXPO 2017
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

RCC demonstrated its assets at EXPO 2017

RCC demonstrated its assets at EXPO 2017

31.07.2017 — News


CHELYABINSK REGION

RCC demonstrated its mining and metallurgical assets at EXPO 2017 in Astana. The company’s demonstration was included in the display presented by the Chelyabinsk Region.

Guests of the exhibition stand were invited to take a virtual tour to the processing factories and smelters located in four Russian regions and in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the South Urals became home for Karabashmed, Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant and two processing factories – one of them is Mikheevsky Mining and Processing Integrated Works using the most advanced technology and equipment in the copper industry.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion