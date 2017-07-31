RCC demonstrated its assets at EXPO 2017

31.07.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

RCC demonstrated its mining and metallurgical assets at EXPO 2017 in Astana. The company’s demonstration was included in the display presented by the Chelyabinsk Region.

Guests of the exhibition stand were invited to take a virtual tour to the processing factories and smelters located in four Russian regions and in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the South Urals became home for Karabashmed, Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant and two processing factories – one of them is Mikheevsky Mining and Processing Integrated Works using the most advanced technology and equipment in the copper industry.