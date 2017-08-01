SVEL Group takes part in deposit development in the Tomsk Region

01.08.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The SVEL Group supplied electrical equipment for the Rybalnaya substation in the Tomsk Region, which is under construction.

The 35 kV transformer substation, including 35 and 6(10) kV voltage type closed switchgears and two 6.3 MVA oil transformers, passed required tests at a manufacturing facility. RusBusinessNews has been informed by the SVEL Press Service that the equipment is assembled and 90% put into service.

Rybalnaya substation will provide power to the Severo-Ostankinskoe oil field, which is being developed by Tomskgazprom, JSC. It is situated in the Parabelsky District and is included into the Pudinskaya group of fields.