Ural Airlines provided services to more than 4 million passengers

14.08.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

From January to July 2017 Ural Airlines carried 4,266,451 passengers, up 23% from the same period in 2016.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline's Press Service, during the first seven months the air carrier’s aircraft performed 30,082 flights (+15%), including 11,908 flights to international destinations.

In July, the airline performed 5,904 flights (+17%) and carried 943,343 passengers (+18%).

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.