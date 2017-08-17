Site map   |
VSMPO-AVISMA is investing 40 million rubles in industrial safety
VSMPO-AVISMA is investing 40 million rubles in industrial safety

VSMPO-AVISMA is investing 40 million rubles in industrial safety

17.08.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, PJSC is revamping its etching facilities. The 40-million-ruble project is being implemented in strict compliance with the revised Russian rules and regulations applicable to chemically hazardous industrial operations.

VSMPO’s Shop 3 will have additional equipment for its operations: etching with chloric-hydrofluoric acid for tube treatment and etching with nitric-hydrofluoric acid for surface finishing. The etching process includes removal of rust and dirt from surfaces.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Corporation’s Press Service, the emergency exhaust ventilation system has been recently installed. It starts automatically in any unforeseen situation.

The level control system in shipping containers will eliminate any danger of acid overflowing. Similar sensors will be installed in tanks for disposal solutions left after etching. The system measuring acid vapor content in the air will also be put into operation.

