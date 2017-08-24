SVEL Group will improve the reliability of power supply to Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant

REPUBLIC OF BURYATIA

The SVEL Group, one of Russia’s biggest electrical machinery manufacturers, is retrofitting a substation involved in supplying power to Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, JSC.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the SVEL Press Service, the company performs the full scope of works, i.e. from design to installation and putting into service.

Now the installation of a 10/0.4 kV 630 kVA package transformer substation is ongoing. It comprises a low voltage switchgear and 2 dry transformers. 15 cubicles of КСО–СВЭЛ–К–1.3 series were supplied as well. By the moment, the equipment is ready for a supervised installation and commissioning.

In the process of the preliminary equipment acceptance, the customer appreciated SVEL’s high level of production and performance of the manufactured products.

Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant is the only company in Russia that produces airplanes and helicopters. The products are supplied to state and commercial customers in Russia and other countries and are successfully operated in more than 40 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, Australia, and Oceania.